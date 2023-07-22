ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch

Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the lovable character of Anjali Mehta in the popular show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," was in for a heartwarming birthday surprise on the show's set.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jul,2023 02:05:30
TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch 835705

Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the lovable character of Anjali Mehta in the popular show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” was in for a heartwarming birthday surprise on the show’s set. The joyous occasion was filled with love and warmth as her co-stars and crew members came together to make her special day truly unforgettable.

Taking to social media, Fozdar shared a beautiful video capturing the heartwarming surprise. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her birthday so memorable. With a touch of humour, she playfully mentioned that all these heartfelt moments were truly the reward she had earned in her life, and she couldn’t be more grateful.

The talented actress also acknowledged the immense love and support she receives from her fans, whom she lovingly refers to as her “support system” and “motivators” instead of just followers. She expressed her appreciation to all those who have touched her life in unimaginable ways, even those who couldn’t be present on the set that day but have left an indelible impact on her journey.

TMKOC crew showers love on Sunayana

The video showcased the camaraderie and affection shared by the cast and crew of “TMKOC,” making it evident that Sunayana FOzdar is not only a valued member of the show but also a cherished part of their lives. The heartwarming birthday surprise truly reflects the strong bond and love that bind them together, creating a joyful and fun-filled atmosphere both on and off-screen.

Watch the video below-

As Sunayana FOzdar continues to spread smiles and win hearts with her portrayal of Anjali Mehta, her birthday celebration showcases the love and admiration she receives from fans and colleagues alike. Here’s wishing the talented actress a year filled with even more success, laughter, and happiness in both her personal and professional life!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TMKOC Stars' Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’ 835482
TMKOC Stars’ Monsoon Madness: Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani and others dance to ‘Chak dum dum’
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar's Therapeutic Bali Vacation 832198
Sneak Peek Into TMKOC Sunayana Fozdar’s Therapeutic Bali Vacation
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic 822380
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is feeling cute, see pic
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy 821861
Here’s what makes Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Bhabhi happy
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is having a blast in Bali, see video 821276
TMKOC: Sunayana Fozdar is having a blast in Bali, see video
TMKOC: Why is Sunayana Fozdar so happy and excited? 820819
TMKOC: Why is Sunayana Fozdar so happy and excited?
Latest Stories
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read 835700
Genelia D’Souza reveals that she felt like an ‘outsider’ in south initially, read
It's all 'sunny' n 'smiles' for Divyanka Tripathi 835690
It’s all ‘sunny’ n ‘smiles’ for Divyanka Tripathi
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read 835683
Zeeshan Ayub sheds light on having ‘political differences’ with Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut, read
Suriya and Disha Patani Starrer Kanguva’s first look poster takes internet by storm 835672
Suriya and Disha Patani Starrer Kanguva’s first look poster takes internet by storm
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs 835813
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs
Shriya Saran channels glam n glow in metallic boho attire, see pics Shriya celebrates Manish Malhotra's 18 glorious years in the industry in a remarkable and unforgettable manner. The Bollywood diva stole the spotlight as she shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, captivating fans with her radiant beauty and impeccable fashion sense. 835834
Shriya Saran channels glam n glow in metallic boho attire, see pics
Read Latest News