TMKOC BTS: Sunayana Fozdar gets emotional as crew showers love with surprise birthday party, watch

Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the lovable character of Anjali Mehta in the popular show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” was in for a heartwarming birthday surprise on the show’s set. The joyous occasion was filled with love and warmth as her co-stars and crew members came together to make her special day truly unforgettable.

Taking to social media, Fozdar shared a beautiful video capturing the heartwarming surprise. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her birthday so memorable. With a touch of humour, she playfully mentioned that all these heartfelt moments were truly the reward she had earned in her life, and she couldn’t be more grateful.

The talented actress also acknowledged the immense love and support she receives from her fans, whom she lovingly refers to as her “support system” and “motivators” instead of just followers. She expressed her appreciation to all those who have touched her life in unimaginable ways, even those who couldn’t be present on the set that day but have left an indelible impact on her journey.

TMKOC crew showers love on Sunayana

The video showcased the camaraderie and affection shared by the cast and crew of “TMKOC,” making it evident that Sunayana FOzdar is not only a valued member of the show but also a cherished part of their lives. The heartwarming birthday surprise truly reflects the strong bond and love that bind them together, creating a joyful and fun-filled atmosphere both on and off-screen.

Watch the video below-

As Sunayana FOzdar continues to spread smiles and win hearts with her portrayal of Anjali Mehta, her birthday celebration showcases the love and admiration she receives from fans and colleagues alike. Here’s wishing the talented actress a year filled with even more success, laughter, and happiness in both her personal and professional life!

