Palak Sindhwani, Munmun Dutta, and Sunayana Fozdar are top divas in the entertainment world. They are co-stars from the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Apart from their successful acting careers, the actresses are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their recent appearances in pretty gowns scream attention. Take a look.

Palak Sindhwani’s Satin Gown

The stunning young beauty Palak raised the fashion bar with her striking appearance in a royal blue one-shoulder satin gown. The body-hugging dress with a sizzling thigh-high slit gives her oh-so-breathtaking visuals. She rocked her look with her simplicity, and the golden hoops added a charm, making her look pretty.

Munmun Dutta’s Floral Gown

Redefining the timeless trend of floral prints, the gorgeous Munmun wore a beige silk maxi dress. The red and purple floral print all over the dress looks mesmerizing, while the halter neckline adds a statement twist. With her open hairstyle, bold makeup, and golden long earrings, she looked so pretty. Her aura always effortlessly captures attention.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Aesthetic Gown

Rocking her vibe with simplicity, Sunayana graced her look in a blue cotton maxi dress. The shirt-type bodice with skirt-type bottoms looks simple yet attractive. The cut-out pattern around her curves adds a trendy vibe. With her minimalistic makeup, open hairstyle, and cheerful smile, she rounded out her pretty look.