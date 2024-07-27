Taarak Mehta’s Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi & Sunayana Fozdar Pen A Heartfelt Farewell Note For Kush Shah

On 26 July 2024, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turned 16, and a small celebration was held. The key topic of celebration became Kush Shah, who portrayed the character of Goli in the show. After working for 16 years in the show, the young actor bids adieu to the show for his future. A video was shared on the official YouTube channel of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where Kush expressed his feelings and talked about his journey. Also, producer Asit Modi praised the actor’s evolution throughout his journey. Lastly, a new face was also introduced, who will play the role of Goli in the show. Kush has been part of the show for so long that co-stars naturally bonded with him, but as he leaves the show, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, and Sunayana Fozdar couldn’t resist writing a heartfelt farewell note. Let’s take a look.

Munmun, who portrays the character Babita Ji on her Instagram story, shared Kush’s farewell video and penned a heartfelt note about how she missed the celebration. She wrote, “KUSHIIII I am teary eyed writing this but broooo I miss you. We all do and will always will. My ragging and trolling partner. You’re immensely talented and we are already proud of who you are and your journey. I wish I was a part of this farewell party Will miss our fun banter TERRIBLY. It’s no fun without you. But New York baby!! Hell yeah.. All the verrrrry best Will see you in NYC soon.” Replying to the actress, Kush wrote, “Love you! Miss you!”

Dilip Joshi Heartfelt Note For Kush Shah

On the other hand, Dilip expressed his feelings sharing a funny with and penned a note saying, This!!!!!!Made my day!! Thank you so much sir! @iamkushshah_this pinch is for leaving us! But jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I’ve done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki ‘Goli’ now!”

Sunayana Fozdar’s Heartfelt Note For Kush Shah

Sunayana shared an adorable group photo featuring Kush, herself, Palak Sindhwani and Mandar Chandwalkar. And she penned a beautiful note with good wishes saying, “Showing me how to take everything with a pinch of salt, always laughing out loud no matter what the storms are! Mark of true strength and peace miss you @iamkushshah_….wish you great success in whatever you do see you soonnnn.”