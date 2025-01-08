Sunayana Fozdar Or Shweta Tiwari: Who Is Slaying In Satin Purple Thigh-high Slit Attire?

Satin outfits are loved by today’s generation. Whether draping a cute mini dress or flaunting your saas in a long gown, the shiny texture and soft fabric make it a top choice. This time the top television divas Sunayana Fozdar and Shweta Tiwari graced their satin thigh-high slit attire, drawing a comparison who is slaying the stunning look in purple color. Have a closer look below.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Satin One-shoulder Gown

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana wore a stunning purple satin gown featuring one-shoulder detail accentuating her shoulder. The fitting bodice with a long skirt having a sizzling thigh-high slit gives her modern vibes. The actress looked pretty with huge dangles, curly hairstyles, bold lips, and black eyes. The nude heels complemented her appearance.

Shweta Tiwari’s Two-piece Satin Attire

Flaunting her thin curves, Shweta proves age is just a number in a two-piece outfit. The actress wore a low-neckline bralette-like full-sleeve purple satin top teamed with a high-waisted skirt with ruched details around her curves. The thigh-high skirt gave her a sassy look. With smokey eyes, nude lips, and blushes, she looked fiery.

Comparing Sunayana and Shweta Tiwari, it is difficult to anyone’s name as both actresses did their best styling the satin attire. But Shweta slays the look with her fierce makeup and no accessories style.