Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna battles anxiety post Reyansh’s death

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna, Jai’s parents question about Jai to Reyansh. He informs them that Jai is with Kiki. Meanwhile, Varun comes and informs Neena and Aradhna about Jai being shot. Reyansh, Aradhna along with Jai’s family get stunned to know this shocking piece of information.

Later, Jai returns and Aradhna, surprisingly chooses to marry Jai and not Reyansh. Jai and Aradhna begin their married life. However, Aradhna informs Jai that she can never love him as Reyansh is her only love. Jai respects her decision. Meanwhile, Reyansh returns to meet Aradhna during her suhaagraat and informs Aradhna that he will always be around her and will continue to love her.

Reyansh video calls Aradhna after her marriage. However, Aradhna refuses to speak to him. However, Reyansh asks her to face the situation and also threatens to do something with him if she doesn’t speak to him. Soon, Aradhna performs her first ritual after marriage with Jai while the video call with Reyansh is on. This makes Reyansh jealous and he increase the speed of his car. Soon, his car collides with a truck and he meets with an accident. Aradhna witnesses his accident and gets shocked. Later, Aradhna learns that Reyansh is dead in the accident.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna is in shock post Reyansh’s death. She feels that someone’s presence around her always. Soon, Jai takes Aradhna to a doctor and tells everything about Aradhna’s behaviour. The doctor reveals shock to be the reason behind Aradhna’s behaviour

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 115 15 December 2023 Written Episode Update

