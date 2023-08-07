Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) attempts to explain the situation and her meeting with Mayank to Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). However, Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted.

Aradhna’s father, Harsh, discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation. Aradhna’s father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits. Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. Aradhna’s father reveals that she is not her daughter and was adopted. Aradhna gets shocked and faints.

In the coming episode, Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about her sweet memories and time with Reyansh. She recalls their promises to each other and how she trusted Reyansh with the chip, believing he would destroy it. Later, she places the ring on Reyansh’s desk and walks away.

What will Aradhna do next?

