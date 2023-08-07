ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office

Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about the sweet memories and time she had with Reyansh. Aradhna places the ring on Reyansh's desk and walks away in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 15:37:13
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office 841118

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) attempts to explain the situation and her meeting with Mayank to Reyansh (Kushal Tandon). However, Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted.

Aradhna’s father, Harsh, discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation. Aradhna’s father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits. Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. Aradhna’s father reveals that she is not her daughter and was adopted. Aradhna gets shocked and faints.

In the coming episode, Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about her sweet memories and time with Reyansh. She recalls their promises to each other and how she trusted Reyansh with the chip, believing he would destroy it. Later, she places the ring on Reyansh’s desk and walks away.

What will Aradhna do next?

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to light up the screens with their romance in Kushi, the most-awaited blockbuster this season of love

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Auto Draft 841083
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya save themselves from kidnappers
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant 840712
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav 840536
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya and Priya to consummate 840155
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to consummate
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera's murder 839980
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera’s murder
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna's father Harsh reveals adoption truth 839932
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna’s father Harsh reveals adoption truth
Latest Stories
The comfort factor in friendship is very important: Tanvi Dogra 841173
The comfort factor in friendship is very important: Tanvi Dogra
Photo Dump: Mouni Roy shares heartwarming moments from her life 841168
Photo Dump: Mouni Roy shares heartwarming moments from her life
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend 841121
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni talks about his wife Pooja being his best friend
Elegance Redefined: Surbhi Jyoti's Baby Pink Saree Look Steals Hearts 841147
Elegance Redefined: Surbhi Jyoti’s Baby Pink Saree Look Steals Hearts
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis 841145
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot receives first big order of 100 kg Barfis
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider 841116
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider
Read Latest News