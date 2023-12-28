Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna risks life to cover a major attack

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna gets a job opportunity and she decides to grab it. Soon, she also signs the contract paper and informs Jai about her new job. Later, the HR makes Aradhna meet the company’s MD who is none other than Reyansh. This comes as a shocker for Aradhna.

Aradhna and Reyansh go for an event together. Soon, Varun asks Jai about Aradhna’s whereabouts late at night, to which Jai responds that she has gone to Noida for some work and is likely on her way back. Subsequently, Jai calls Aradhna, and he finds out that she is with Reyansh. Jai then proceeds to go to the office to pick up Aradhna. Upon arriving, he witnesses a close moment between Reyansh and Aradhna. Jai questions Aradhna about the same which angers Reyansh. However, Aradhna warns him to stay out of her matter.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna stays in office for an important meeting. Soon, she learns about a major attack that has occurred in the fort area. She decides to head to the fort area for reporting purposes and goes live to broadcast the news. Showing the situation to everyone live on the camera. While showcasing the incident, she herself gets shocked to see someone in the car. Meanwhile, Jai worries for Aradhna at home.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 123 27 December 2023 Written Episode Update

