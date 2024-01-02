Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna secretly sneaks out from the house to meet Reyansh?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna brings the girl named Bani to her house and she turns out to be Jai’s best friend. Jai and Bani have a happy reunion as they meet. Later, Reyansh reveals to Aradhna that Bani loves Jai and vice versa. When Aradhna calls her mother from office to enquire about Jai, she reveals that Jai went out with Bani. Later, at a party Aradhna witnesses Jai carrying Bani in his arms and gets shocked.

A college reunion is organized wherein Jai and Reyansh come together again. They attend the college reunion as they belong to the same group of friends in the college. However, at the party, all are supposed to make a certain contribution. However, Reyansh purposely humiliates Jai by mentioning that he would be bearing all the expenses. In front of guest, Jai feels humiliated.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh announces to the group that he will pay for everyone’s dinner and later taunts Jai that he did this for love. Later on, Jai’s mother and brother see Aradhana sneaking out from the house in the middle of night. Soon, she is seen entering a lift in which Reyansh also joins her.

Is Aradhana having a secret meeting with Reyansh? Why is Aradhana secretly sneaking out in the middle of night?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 126 1 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Jai asks Aradhna to accompany him to his college reunion. Meanwhile, Reyansh tries to create doubts in Aradhna’s mind against Jai and Baani.