Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna's father Harsh slaps her over intimate video scandal

Aradhna's father Harsh discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Her father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Aug,2023 17:20:18
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh confronts Aradhna about her recent whereabouts, seeking answers to her secretive behavior. However, Aradhna lies, which further deepens the tension between them.

Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) takes a drastic step to humiliate Aradhna by playing their intimate video in front of the office. The revelation leaves Aradhna feeling utterly humiliated, as her private moments are exposed for everyone to see. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) attempts to explain the situation and her meeting with Mayank to Reyansh. However, Reyansh refuses to listen and cruelly kicks her out of his life and company. Aradhna is left heartbroken and devastated by the betrayal of the man she once loved and trusted.

In the coming episode, Aradhna’s father Harsh discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation. Her father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits. Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. He takes a drastic step and decides to kick her out of the house, leaving Aradhna devastated and at a loss.

What will happen next?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

