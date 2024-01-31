Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Bani accuses Aradhana of an affair with Reyansh

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jay discloses to Aradhana that he had arranged a fake wedding with Pandit Ji by giving him money which will shock Aradhana. Jay’s mother Neeta tells to Jay’s dad that they have to give wrong medicines to Bhakti in order to keep her quiet.

On the other hand, Reyansh breaks Aradhana’s phone to which Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) asks Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to leave. Further, Aradhana tells Reyansh that he and Jay have hurt and lied to her. Jay enters Bani’s room and request her to let him sleep there. However, Bani tells him to leave. On the other hand, Neeta goes to speak to Bani and include Bani in her plan. Bani also join hands with Neeta for Jay against Aradhana.

Now, in the coming episode, Bani accuses Aradhana of having an affair with Reyansh. She mentions that as Jay is a simple boy, Aradhana fooled him and had an affair with Reyansh. Aradhana gets angry at Bani and slaps her for putting cheap allegations on her. Jay also supports Bani which shocks Aradhana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 147 30 January 2024 Written Episode Update

