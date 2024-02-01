Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Bhakti’s speedy recovery shocks Neeta

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh breaks Aradhana’s phone to which Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) asks Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to leave. Further, Aradhana tells Reyansh that he and Jay have hurt and lied to her. Jay enters Bani’s room and request her to let him sleep there. However, Bani tells him to leave.

On the other hand, Neeta goes to speak to Bani and include Bani in her plan. Bani also join hands with Neeta for Jay against Aradhana. Bani accuses Aradhana of having an affair with Reyansh. She mentions that as Jay is a simple boy, Aradhana fooled him and had an affair with Reyansh. Aradhana gets angry at Bani and slaps her for putting cheap allegations on her. Jay also supports Bani which shocks Aradhana.

Now, in the coming episode, Vivek will inform Reyansh that he has received a threat, warning him not to get involved in the case, or there will be dire consequences. On the other hand, Neeta will be talking to Bhakti and suddenly Bhakti will grab her hand. Neeta will be shocked, fearing that Bhakti might have come out of the coma.

