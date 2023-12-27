Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Jay shattered as Reyansh and Aradhna share close moment 

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jai’s father gets hospitalised due to stress. Jai and his family members arrive to live at Aradhna’s house when they lose everything. Later, Aradhna confronts Reyansh and asks him to leave her and her family alone.

Aradhna gets a job opportunity and she decides to grab it. Soon, she also signs the contract paper and informs Jai about her new job. Later, the HR makes Aradhna meet the company’s MD who is none other than Reyansh. This comes as a shocker for Aradhna.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna and Reyansh go for an event together. Soon, Varun asks Jay about Aradhna’s whereabouts late at night, to which Jay responds that she has gone to Noida for some work and is likely on her way back. Subsequently, Jay calls Aradhna, and he finds out that she is with Reyansh. Jay then proceeds to go to the office to pick up Aradhna. Upon arriving, he witnesses a close moment between Reyansh and Aradhna.

As we reported earlier, the show takes one month leap and during the leap Aradhna suffers post traumatic depression while thinking about the past happening. On the other hand, a college reunion is organized wherein Jai and Reyansh come together again. They attend the college reunion as they belong to the same group of friends in the college.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 122 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

