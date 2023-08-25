ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini's suspicion grows towards Aradhana

Aradhana will reveal that she was born in 1998. The same year that Malini purchased clothes for her daughter. Malini will get suspicious of Aradhana in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Aug,2023 14:34:45
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini gets suspicious of Aradhana 845616

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) makes suggestions for KiKi’s app ideas as she proposes that there can be an app that allows people to delete memories of ex-lovers or just eliminate that person from their lives. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) intervenes and declares that the story will carry on even if the person is no longer alive.

Aradhana tells Reyansh that not all stories have pleasant endings; some have stormy and destructible endings as well. Reyansh finds himself entangled in a fierce altercation with a group of masked assailants. The confrontation escalates dramatically when one of the assailants, fires at Reyansh. The latter gets injured and falls unconscious on the ground. The shocking incident leaves Aradhana, in a state of disbelief and utter shock.

In the coming episode, Aradhana and Malini will be shown enjoying time together, during which Aradhana will reveal that she was born in 1998. The same year that Malini purchased clothes for her daughter. Malini will get suspicious of Aradhana.

Will Malini find out about Aradhana?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News