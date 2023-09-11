Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhana indulge in cute cake fight

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh tells Aradhana to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her. However, Aradhana gets angry and replies to Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to not interfere in her life and mind his own business.

Reyansh tries to persuade Aradhana not to go out alone at night. Aradhana does not listen and pushes Reyansh, accidentally injuring his hands. Aradhana feels guilty for hurting Reyansh and witnesses her hand bleeding. Soon, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok. Reyansh tells Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) while dancing together that he has something that helps her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she consistently keeps asking Reyansh about it but he keeps a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

In the coming episode, upset Reyansh sits at a café where Aradhana works. He sits with a cake with him, Aradhana witnesses the cake and questions him about the same. During their conversation, they indulge in a fight when Aradhana decides to take the cake with her. Soon, Reyansh tries to snatch the cake from her. During their fight, Reyansh accidentally puts cake on her face. Aradhana gets angry and applies cake to Reyansh’s face and soon their cake fight begins.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 199 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Aradhana forgive her past and accept Reyansh?