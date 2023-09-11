Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhana indulge in cute cake fight

Reyansh tries to snatch the cake from Aradhana. During their fight, Reyansh accidentally puts cake on her face. Aradhana gets angry and applies cake to Reyansh's face and soon their cake fight begins in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Sep,2023 17:24:00
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhana indulge in cute cake fight 850584

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh tells Aradhana to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her. However, Aradhana gets angry and replies to Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to not interfere in her life and mind his own business.

Reyansh tries to persuade Aradhana not to go out alone at night. Aradhana does not listen and pushes Reyansh, accidentally injuring his hands. Aradhana feels guilty for hurting Reyansh and witnesses her hand bleeding. Soon, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok. Reyansh tells Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) while dancing together that he has something that helps her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she consistently keeps asking Reyansh about it but he keeps a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

In the coming episode, upset Reyansh sits at a café where Aradhana works. He sits with a cake with him, Aradhana witnesses the cake and questions him about the same. During their conversation, they indulge in a fight when Aradhana decides to take the cake with her. Soon, Reyansh tries to snatch the cake from her. During their fight, Reyansh accidentally puts cake on her face. Aradhana gets angry and applies cake to Reyansh’s face and soon their cake fight begins.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 199 8th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh tells Aradhana while dancing together that he has something that helps her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she consistently keeps asking Reyansh about it but he keeps a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

Will Aradhana forgive her past and accept Reyansh?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera 849961
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Swati of killing Veera
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal 849755
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh assists Aradhana in her mission to expose Jindal
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa's past 849747
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Maaya investigates about Kathaa’s past
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana injures Reyansh’s hand 849456
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana injures Reyansh’s hand
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan's romantic date on an empty road 849189
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan’s romantic date on an empty road
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh 848842
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana issues a stern warning to Reyansh

Latest Stories

Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls 850581
Bollywood Actors And Their Witty & Dignified Replies To Social Media Trolls
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date! 850564
Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule to release on THIS date!
Auto Draft 850561
Working with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akelli was a fantastic experience: Nishant Dahiya
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple 850520
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya misunderstands Rajveer and Shanaya to be a couple
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer's words 850472
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja gets hurt by Abeer’s words
Exclusive: Pratham Kanwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan's Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara 850463
Exclusive: Pratham Kunwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan’s Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara
Read Latest News