Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhana on a mission to solve ban medicine case

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh questions Aradhana about her feelings for Jay, to which she replies that she doesn’t love Jay; instead, she loves Reyansh and confesses her love for him. Jay overhears this conversation and gets upset. Jai’s mother advises him to end his marriage.

Aradhana resigns Reyansh’s company after she faces trouble in her marriage life. However, Reyansh refuses to accept it but Aradhana remains stubborn. Later, Bhakti goes to the store room and finds a few tablets in Jay’s name. She gets shocked to learn that Jay is taking tablets which are banned and illegal. Bhakti decides to tell this truth to Aradhana. However, Neeta learns about Bhakti’s decision and plans her accident. A car bumps into Bhakti while she is walking on the road and she falls unconscious.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh will inform Aradhana about the ban medicine case with several big personalities involved. Aradhana will suggest conducting the inquiry in Shadra. In between the inquiry, the watchman will inform them that there is a London-based company, they are in collusion with the local MRI and those people will come there today.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 138 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

