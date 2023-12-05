Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to stop Jai and Aradhna’s wedding

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna gets into an argument with Reyansh during the sangeet function, and all the guests hear their conversation. Aradhna apologises to Reyansh for speaking rudely about him. The next day, Reyansh shows up at Aradhna’s mehendi function.

In the midst of the mehendi ceremony, the police arrive and ask for Jai. Jai inquires about the situation. Shockingly, the police inform him that he can’t proceed with the marriage as he has deceitfully married another woman, leading to accusations of cheating. Subsequently, the police arrest Jai, abruptly halting the wedding festivities.

Now, in the coming episode, in a tense confrontation at the police station, Reyansh and Aradhna come to police station. Aradhna manages to bail out Jai. Soon, Jai warns Reyansh, that if he continues like this, Aradhna will never forgive him. Jai and Aradhna decide to marry and are set to leave the police station. A police constable prevents Reyansh from intervening. Aradhna’s lawyer also forbids Reyansh from approaching her while Aradhna and Jai leave the police station. However, Reyansh is on a mission to stop the wedding.

Will Reyansh be successful in stopping Aradhna from marrying Jai?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 106 4 December 2023 Written Episode Update

