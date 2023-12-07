Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh takes Jai’s place to marry Aradhna

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jai and Aradhna decide to marry and are set to leave the police station. A police constable prevents Reyansh from intervening. Aradhna’s lawyer also forbids Reyansh from approaching her while Aradhna and Jai leave the police station. However, Reyansh is on a mission to stop the wedding.

Reyansh expresses his feelings, stating that Aradhna’s actions defeated him and that he loved her immensely. Aradhna responds, pointing out that Reyansh caused her an equal amount of pain. Reyansh justifies, suggesting that wounds and pain are indicators of love. Aradhna confides in Reyansh, revealing that Jai didn’t marry her because he understands the lifelong commitment of marriage. Aradhna emphasizes that Reyansh’s love isn’t within his or her control, but Jai comprehends her deeply. Jai’s intentions are not possessive; he aims to build a life together. Aradhna expresses her desire to begin a new life with Jai in the right way.

Now, in the coming episode, Kirti will be seen kidnapping Jai and torturing him to an extent where she will try to make him confess his love for her but adamant on his word and staying true to himself Jai will deny the fact. On the other hand, Reyansh will be taking Jai’s place.

What will Aradhana do next?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 108 6 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Aradhana emphasizes that Reyansh’s love isn’t within his or her control, but Jai comprehends her deeply. Jai’s intentions are not possessive; he aims to build a life together.