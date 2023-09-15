Television | Spoilers

Reyansh plans ‘happy birthday’ message written across the sky to wish Aradhana. The latter is stunned by the unique birthday wish in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Angad attempts to harm Kimaya but soon Aradhana and Reyansh come to save Kimaya. Angad, desperate to achieve his sinister goals, takes Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) hostage, by placing a gun pressed against her head when she intervenes. This sudden and shocking turn of events leaves Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) worried.

Reyansh asks Angad to leave Aradhana. However, Angad reveals his condition. He tells Reyansh to kill Kimaya if he wants Aradhana alive. Reyansh soon makes a decision and says sorry to Kimaya. Soon, Reyansh pushes Kimaya down. Aradhana was shocked. However, this is Reyansh’s plan to trap Angad and soon, the police arrive and arrest Angad.

In the coming episode, Aradhana gets upset while looking at the stars as she feels that no one remembers her birthday. However, Reyansh, who remembers Aradhana’s birthday, plans a special surprise for her. He plans ‘happy birthday’ message written across the sky to wish Aradhana. The latter is stunned by the unique birthday wish.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 203 14th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh pushes Kimaya down. Aradhana was shocked. However, this is Reyansh’s plan to trap Angad and soon, the police arrive and arrest Angad.

Will Aradhana be impressed by Reyansh?