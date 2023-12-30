Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyash humiliates Jai at the college reunion party

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna learns about a major attack that has occurred in the fort area. She decides to head to the fort area for reporting purposes and goes live to broadcast the news. Showing the situation to everyone live on the camera. While showcasing the incident, she herself gets shocked to see a girl in the car. Meanwhile, Jai worries for Aradhna at home.

Aradhna brings the girl named Bani to her house and she turns out to be Jai’s best friend. Jai and Bani have a happy reunion as they meet. Later, Reyansh reveals to Aradhna that Bani loves Jai and vice versa. When Aradhna calls her mother from office to enquire about Jai, she reveals that Jai went out with Bani. Later, at Jai’s birthday party Aradhna witnesses Jai carrying Bani in his arms and gets shocked.

Now, in the coming episode, a college reunion is organized wherein Jai and Reyansh come together again. They attend the college reunion as they belong to the same group of friends in the college. However, at the party, all are supposed to make a certain contribution. However, Reyansh purposely humiliates Jai by mentioning that he would be bearing all the expenses. In front of guest, Jai feels humiliated.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 125 29 December 2023 Written Episode Update

