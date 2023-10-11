Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana and Reyansh's intimate moment during cake baking drama

Reyansh gets a shock hence his hand gets burnt. Aradhana nurses his wound and the two come close to each other. The two share a romantic eye lock moment in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 15:38:22
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request. Soon, Aradhana asks for help from Jai and he helps her.

Reyansh learns that Jai helped Aradhana and decides to speak to him. However, Aradhana stops him and soon they argue over Jai. Meanwhile, Jai, who is on his way home, meets with an accident when a truck bumps into his car. Reyansh learns about the accident and rushes to the hospital. The doctor declares him dead which shocks Reyansh, Akash, and Kiki. However, soon, it is revealed that Jai is alive.

Now, in the coming episode, Beena gives instructions to Aradhana to make a special cake and asks her to get help from Reyansh. In Beena’s absence, Aradhana and Reyansh bake the cake. However, during the cake-baking drama, Reyansh comes close to Aradhana. It happens so that Reyansh gets a shock hence his hand gets burnt. Aradhana nurses his wound and the two come close to each other. The two share a romantic eye lock moment.

