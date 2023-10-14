Television | Spoilers

Kiki goes to speak to Aradhana and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh have a conversation in the office and soon their conversation turns into cute banter. Aradhana asks Reyansh to not disturb and asks him to leave. Later, Aradhana goes to meet Malini who asks her about her feelings for Reyansh. Aradhana is shocked and remains speechless. However, she handles the situation by mentioning that she doesn’t have any feelings for Reyansh.

Jay is head over heels in love with Aradhana. Hence, he selects a ring to propose to Aradhana at the office party. On the other hand, Reyansh gets his hand on a pregnancy report which states Aradhana is pregnant and soon confronts her. However, Aradhana gets angry and slaps Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

Now, in the coming episode, Viren organizes an office party for everyone. At the party, Kiki jealous by Jai’s soft corner for Aradhana decides to make a big revelation. She goes to speak to Aradhana and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 70 13 October 2023 Written Episode Update

