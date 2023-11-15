Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi exposes Malishka in front of the family

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finds Lakshmi missing and gets worried. He soon goes out to look out for her. Finally, Rishi finds Lakshmi in the temple. The goon comes to the temple to attack Rishi, and take Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi pushes Rishi and saves him. The goon falls down.

Rishi and Lakshmi leave from the temple and informs about their whereabouts to Virendra and Aayush. They come to pick them up and finally Rishi and Lakshmi enter the house. As Lakshmi is unconscious, Rishi picks her in arms and enters Oberoi mansion. Neelam also realizes her mistake and accepts Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). She welcomes Rishi and Lakshmi in the house.

In the coming episode, Neelam decides to get Rishi and Lakshmi married. However, at the mandap, Lakshmi decides to reveal the real culprit in front of Rishi and the entire family. Soon, she exposes Malishka and reveals that she tried to kill her and Rishi. Neelam gets angry and slaps Malishka for stooping low and attempting to kill Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 761 14 November 2023 Written Episode Update

