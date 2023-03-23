Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi brings Lakshmi home but an irked Neelam reminds him that his marriage with Malishka will happen soon. Later, Aayush informs Rishi about Lakshmi’s memory loss moment which makes Rishi happy as he understands that Lakshmi is not ignoring him post the love confession moment.

Rishi tells Lakshmi that he truly loves her and decides to tell Malishka that he won’t marry her. On the other hand, Aayush meets the priest and convinces him to delay the date of Rishi and Malishka’s wedding. Soon, the priest agrees to help Aayush and tells Neelam that the best time for Rishi and Malishka’s wedding is after 6 months. This news irks Neelam, Kiran, and Malishka.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi decides to tell Malishka that he loves Lakshmi. However, the latter stops Rishi from telling the truth to Malishka and Neelam. She asks him to make a promise and tells him to marry Malishka. Rishi agrees to do so for Lakshmi’s happiness. On the other hand, the priest decides Malishka and Rishi’s marriage date and informs the family.

Will Rishi marry Malishka?

