Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka kidnaps her mother Kiran to conceal secrets

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) fall unconscious in a lake. The passer-by sees them and informs the police about them. Meanwhile, Aayush also filed Lakshmi and Rishi’s missing complaint. At home, the family learns about Rishi and Lakshmi’s accident. Virendra and Neelam get worried for their son. Meanwhile, Malishka’s mother fears her arrest after she learns that she had done the accident.

Lakshmi and Rishi are found and soon rush to the hospital. The doctors treat both Lakshmi and Rishi. However, the doctor reveals a piece of sad news to the Oberoi family. He discloses that Rishi has slipped into a coma. The Oberoi family is shocked. Soon, Aayush makes a decision to find the culprit and get him/her punished. Neelam also supports Aayush’s decision.

In the coming episode, Malishka disguises as a doctor and tries to kill Rishi. However, Neelam enters the room and fails Malishka’s plan. Later, Kiran learns that Malishka is behind Rishi and Lakshmi’s life and tries to warn her. However, when Malishka refuses to stop, Kiran plans to inform Neelam about Malishka being Rishi’s killer. Malishka soon kidnaps her own mother to stop her from revealing the truth. Meanwhile, she heads to kill Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 741 26th October 2023 Written Episode Update

