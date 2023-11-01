Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi?

Malishka takes Lakshmi to another isolated room and decides to kill her by stabbing a scissor. It seems Malishka will succeed in her plan as she gets surrounded by a pool of blood in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

01 Nov,2023
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi goes to take a rest. However, when Rishi returns after a while, he witnesses Lakshmi being missing from the bed. Soon, he starts looking out for Lakshmi. He asks the entire hospital staff to find Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Meanwhile, Malishka finds Lakshmi in the store room and decides to kill her.

Malishka attempts to strangulate Lakshmi and kill her. However, she yet again fails in her plan as Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) enters the storeroom while looking out for Lakshmi. Malishka gets scared seeing Rishi and tries to hide to save herself. Rishi calls out Lakshmi’s name and while finding he slips and falls.

In the coming episode, Rishi gets up and fails to find Lakshmi in the store room as Malishka hides her. Soon, Rishi leaves to find Lakshmi. Later, Malishka takes Lakshmi to another isolated room and decides to kill her by stabbing a scissor. It seems Malishka will succeed in her plan as she gets surrounded by a pool of blood.

Is Lakshmi dead?

