Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share romantic moment in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Sep,2023 11:23:53
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion 855526

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stops Lakshmi from leaving the house. He reveals to her that he loves her and wants to spend his life with her. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) refuses to accept his love. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam which shocks her.

Rishi, who is in tears, bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. Neelam (Smita Bansal) stands numb after learning about Rishi’s shocking decision to leave the Oberoi Mansion. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi make an exit from the house. Post Rishi and Lakshmi’s departure, Neelam breaks down and cries inconsolably.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi finally bid adieu to the house. They relax on a seat in a park wherein Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. He also proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 712 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates? 855322
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan 855270
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail 855320
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together
Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 854736
Madhuri Dixit Recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Latest Stories

Mumtaz: “I Learnt Not To Eat After 6 PM From Dev Saab” 855522
Mumtaz: “I Learnt Not To Eat After 6 PM From Dev Saab”
“He Insisted I Call Him Dev,” Waheeda Rehman On Dev Anand 855519
“He Insisted I Call Him Dev,” Waheeda Rehman On Dev Anand
There Cannot Be A Bigger Fan Of Dev Saab Than Me: Jackie Shroff 855516
There Cannot Be A Bigger Fan Of Dev Saab Than Me: Jackie Shroff
‘Super caring, chivalrous…” Ashnoor Kaur on the ‘special man’ of her life [Viral Video] 855331
‘Super caring, chivalrous…” Ashnoor Kaur on the ‘special man’ of her life [Viral Video]
Khushi Kapoor poses In Purple Silk Saree And Gold Blouse With Diamond Choker Necklace [Photos] 855314
Khushi Kapoor poses In Purple Silk Saree And Gold Blouse With Diamond Choker Necklace [Photos]
Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings 855307
Shriya Saran Serve Elegance In Pink Saree And Plunging Blouse With Ruby Earrings
Read Latest News