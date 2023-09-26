Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi share romantic moment after leaving Oberoi mansion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stops Lakshmi from leaving the house. He reveals to her that he loves her and wants to spend his life with her. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) refuses to accept his love. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam which shocks her.

Rishi, who is in tears, bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. Neelam (Smita Bansal) stands numb after learning about Rishi’s shocking decision to leave the Oberoi Mansion. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi make an exit from the house. Post Rishi and Lakshmi’s departure, Neelam breaks down and cries inconsolably.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi finally bid adieu to the house. They relax on a seat in a park wherein Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. He also proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 712 26th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.