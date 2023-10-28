Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi brings Lakshmi back from dead

Rishi panics and asks Lakshmi to wake up. Finally, Rishi hugs Lakshmi and soon the latter reacts. The doctor witnesses the miracle and informs Rishi that Lakshmi is alive in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Oct,2023 11:05:40
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka disguises as a doctor and tries to kill Rishi. However, Neelam enters the room and fails Malishka’s plan. Later, Kiran learns that Malishka is behind Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s life and tries to warn her. However, when Malishka refuses to stop, Kiran plans to inform Neelam about Malishka being Rishi’s killer.

Malishka soon kidnaps her mother to stop her from revealing the truth. Meanwhile, she heads to kill Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka kills Lakshmi and goes home. Kiran questions her whether she has killed Lakshmi, Malishka reveals the truth and mentions that she has ended Lakshmi’s life which shocks Kiran. On the other hand, the family prays for Rishi and soon he wakes up calling Lakshmi’s name.

In the coming episode, Rishi comes to Lakshmi’s room and the doctors declare Lakshmi dead. Rishi gets shocked and asks the doctor to do something. Rishi panics and asks Lakshmi to wake up. Finally, Rishi hugs Lakshmi and soon the latter reacts. The doctor witnesses the miracle and informs Rishi that Lakshmi is alive. Soon, Rishi gets happy and the doctor puts an oxygen mask on Lakshmi.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

