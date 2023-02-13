Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi risks his life and fights with the goons, and saves Aayush, Shalu, and Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi brings Lakshmi home with him. Neelam and Karishma get shocked to see Lakshmi in Oberoi house.

Rishi takes Lakshmi to their room. He tells Lakshmi that her happiness matters to him. On the other hand, Balwinder collides with Aayush and Shalu. He soon starts insulting Shalu which makes Aayush angry. The latter beats up Balwinder for humiliating Shalu.

Now in the coming episode, Rishi gets on the mission of finding a suitable match for Lakshmi. He calls a matchmaker to Oberoi house. She asks Rishi to reveal a few qualities that he is looking for in the guy for Lakshmi. Rishi remembers his and Lakshmi’s moments and reveals the qualities . Soon, Aayush mentions knowing a guy who has the same qualities.

OMG! Who is that guy? Will Rishi manage to find the perfect guy for Lakshmi?

