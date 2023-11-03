Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive

Kiran takes Malishka along with her and scolds her for taking an extreme step. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist of events, Rishi learns that Lakshmi is alive in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Nov,2023 18:00:07
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive 866870

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi gets up and fails to find Lakshmi in the store room as Malishka hides her. Soon, Rishi leaves to find Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Later, Malishka takes Lakshmi to another isolated room and decides to kill her by stabbing a scissor. It seems Malishka will succeed in her plan as she gets surrounded by a pool of blood.

Malishka walks out of the room with blood all over her body. Kiran witnesses her and gets shocked. She scolds Malishka for taking the extreme step of killing Lakshmi. Meanwhile, the entire hospital learns that a murder has happened of a girl. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets shocked and goes to find Lakshmi. However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face. He wonders about Malishka’s state and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Rishi questions Malishka about killing Lakshmi. However, Kiran handles the situation. Later, Kiran takes Malishka along with her and scolds her for taking an extreme step. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist of events, Rishi learns that Lakshmi is alive.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 748 2nd November 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face. He wonders about Malishka’s state and gets worried.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Malishka being Lakshmi's killer? 866275
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Malishka being Lakshmi’s killer?
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi? 866109
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi?
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom 865799
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom
Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi goes missing from the hospital 865303
Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi goes missing from the hospital, Rishi panics
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi brings Lakshmi back from dead 864901
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi brings Lakshmi back from dead
Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead?  864695
Bhagya Lakshmi: Is Lakshmi dead? 

Latest Stories

MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast 866752
MasterChef India judge Zorawar Kalra talks about how one requires “fewer checks to get a gun at home than to sell a sandwich” on the latest episode of Nikhil Kamath’s podcast
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek 866818
Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets an earful from Salman Khan for defaming Abhishek
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans! 866669
Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt post for Nita Ambani’s initiative for Indian artisans!
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai 866865
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi gets emotional on her bidaai
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged 866845
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Gungun gets discharged
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler 866851
Exclusive: Grusha Kapoor in Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler
Read Latest News