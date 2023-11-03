Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Lakshmi being alive

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi gets up and fails to find Lakshmi in the store room as Malishka hides her. Soon, Rishi leaves to find Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Later, Malishka takes Lakshmi to another isolated room and decides to kill her by stabbing a scissor. It seems Malishka will succeed in her plan as she gets surrounded by a pool of blood.

Malishka walks out of the room with blood all over her body. Kiran witnesses her and gets shocked. She scolds Malishka for taking the extreme step of killing Lakshmi. Meanwhile, the entire hospital learns that a murder has happened of a girl. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets shocked and goes to find Lakshmi. However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face. He wonders about Malishka’s state and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Rishi questions Malishka about killing Lakshmi. However, Kiran handles the situation. Later, Kiran takes Malishka along with her and scolds her for taking an extreme step. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist of events, Rishi learns that Lakshmi is alive.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 748 2nd November 2023 Written Episode Update

