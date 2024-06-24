Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Aayush Decides To Get Paro’s DNA Test Done, Malishka Worried

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major dramas in the past few days since Paro gets accused of harming Neelam. As seen so far, Shalu enters the Oberoi mansion, asking Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for help to get her sister Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) out of jail. She questions everyone who did FIR first, and everyone takes Rishi’s name, who is unaware of when he did that. Shalu expresses her grief and also taunts Rishi. Later, Malishka gets worried about Paro’s DNA report, and she shares this with Anushka, which Aayush overhears.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Aayush decides to get Paro’s DNA test done after finding out the truth. He asks Shalu in the Oberoi mansion if she wishes to accompany him, and she agrees. Aayush comes to Paro and indulges in fun banter with her. In a candid conversation, Aayush takes Paro’s hair as a DNA sample and decides to meet Lakshmi to extend his support and get her DNA sample. Aayush knows the truth that Paro is Rishi’s daughter.

It will be interesting to see how Aayush uncovers the truth and helps Lakshmi escape jail. Also, how will he expose Malishka’s cunning plan?

