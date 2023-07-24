ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant

Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 15:17:22
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant 837023

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline. As per the plot, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets emotional and speaks to Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). She tells him the Oberoi mansion will always be close to her heart. Lakshmi further mentions that she has received happiness in the house via him. Rishi gets teary-eyed after listening to Lakshmi’s statements. Soon, he hugs her, and they share a cute and emotional moment.

The Oberoi family gathers to celebrate Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony. However, Rishi and Aayush plan to ruin it. Just as Vikrant is about to apply haldi on Lakshmi’s face, Rishi cleverly distracts him and applies haldi on Vikrant, leaving everyone amused. Meanwhile, Aayush seizes the opportunity and playfully smears haldi on Lakshmi’s face. The family gets surprised by their moves. However, the family completes the haldi ceremony.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Rishi are determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding and try every possible move. However, despite their efforts, Vikrant manages to spoil all their plans. Frustrated with their failed attempts, Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant manage to save himself?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan 837026
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini plans to kill Mohan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir 837055
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay raises his hand to attack Ranbir
I am incredibly fortunate to have my mother as my guiding light: Nikki Sharma 836979
I am incredibly fortunate to have my mother as my guiding light: Nikki Sharma
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer 836931
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage 836920
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Saransh get arrested 836915
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Saransh get arrested
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha's next for Netflix 837041
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha’s next for Netflix
On completing 10 years, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to hold a special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a tribute to "The Flying Sikh" late Milkha Singh 837039
On completing 10 years, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to hold a special screening of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag as a tribute to “The Flying Sikh” late Milkha Singh
Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family meets with a tragic end 837021
Pandya Store Spoiler: Pandya family meets with a tragic end
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha 837030
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Nimrit tries to create problems for Aastha
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of 'Oppenheimer' Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film 'The Vaccine War' to Release in Kashmir! 837036
Indian Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Angihotri delighted by the success of ‘Oppenheimer’ Filling Cinema Halls in Kashmir; excited for his science based film ‘The Vaccine War’ to Release in Kashmir!
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi 837018
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva saves Kairi
Read Latest News