Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush’s goons thrash Vikrant

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline. As per the plot, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets emotional and speaks to Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). She tells him the Oberoi mansion will always be close to her heart. Lakshmi further mentions that she has received happiness in the house via him. Rishi gets teary-eyed after listening to Lakshmi’s statements. Soon, he hugs her, and they share a cute and emotional moment.

The Oberoi family gathers to celebrate Lakshmi and Vikrant’s haldi ceremony. However, Rishi and Aayush plan to ruin it. Just as Vikrant is about to apply haldi on Lakshmi’s face, Rishi cleverly distracts him and applies haldi on Vikrant, leaving everyone amused. Meanwhile, Aayush seizes the opportunity and playfully smears haldi on Lakshmi’s face. The family gets surprised by their moves. However, the family completes the haldi ceremony.

In the coming episode, Aayush and Rishi are determined to stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s wedding and try every possible move. However, despite their efforts, Vikrant manages to spoil all their plans. Frustrated with their failed attempts, Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant manage to save himself?

