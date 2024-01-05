Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Balwinder gets arrested

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ayush tries to reach out to Rishi but fails to do so. Hence, he gets worried for Rishi and goes to the hospital. The guard refuses to allow Aayush to enter the asylum but later agrees to let him in to just see Lakshmi. Aayush witnesses Lakshmi happy interacting with the nurse and feel relieved. On the other hand, Rishi wakes up and finds himself trapped in a godown. He tries to open the rope of his hand and decides to escape from Balwinder’s clutches.

Balwinder comes to the hospital and tries to take Lakshmi along. However, Rishi enters and beats up Balwinder. The doctor and Balwinder attack on Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Meanwhile, a man, who comes with Balwinder puts a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. However, Aayush, Shalu and Bani enter the picture and start beating everyone. Soon, they end up calling the police. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets happy and hug Rishi for saving her.

In the coming episode, Aayush grabs Balwinder’s collar and questions him about the culprit, who is along with him in this planning. As soon as, he is about to take Malishka’s name, a man points gun at Rishi. However, the police enter the asylum and arrest the man and Balwinder. It is revealed that the asylum was running human trafficking racket. Lakshmi hugs Rishi and goes home along with him.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 812 4 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Balwinder comes to the hospital and tries to take Lakshmi along. However, Rishi enters and beats up Balwinder. Soon, Aayush, Shalu and Bani end up calling the police. Lakshmi gets happy and hug Rishi for saving her.