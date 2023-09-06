Television | Spoilers

Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she gets shocked to see goons inside the room in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka asks Lakshmi to do her makeup for the engagement party. Lakshmi agrees to do so and help Malishka get ready for her big day. However, while Lakshmi is applying makeup products, she witnesses Malishka’s face turning red and puffy and gets scared. Malishka sees herself in the mirror and gets angry at Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for ruining her big day.

Rishi defends Lakshmi when Neelam, Karishma, and Malishka blame her for the mishap that happened on the engagement day. Soon, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) calls the doctor to treat Malishka’s rashes. The doctor visits Oberoi’s house and slowly Malishka’s face redness reduces. Malishka gets happy and hugs Rishi for saving her on her big day.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Malishka come down for their engagement ceremony and the guests welcome them. Soon, the couples are told to grace the dance floor and have a romantic time. Malishka (Maera Mishra) and Rishi dance together which makes Aayush and Shalu angry and they come up with a plan. Meanwhile, Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she is shocked to see goons inside the room. Neelam and the goons have a major confrontation.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi save Neelam?

