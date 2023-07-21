ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down in Rishi’s arms

Lakshmi gets emotional and speaks to Rishi. She reveals to him that Oberoi mansion will always be close to her heart. Rishi gets teary eyed after listening to Lakshmi’s statements in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 14:57:34
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi breaks down in Rishi’s arms 835676

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Malishka asks Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to make their day more special. Hence, Vikrant decides to dance along with Lakshmi. They perform a romance dance to a popular Bollywood song. Amidst their dance, Vikrant also hugs Lakshmi, which makes Rishi jealous. Rishi tells Lakshmi that Vikrant is a fraud, but she shouts at him. Lakshmi requests Rishi to leave her alone.

Vikrant taunts Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), who proclaims he will not let Lakshmi marry Vikrant. Malishka once again feels irked over Rishi’s words. As Lakshmi’s name written on Vikrant’s hand gets wiped, Rishi taunts him. Meanwhile, Virendra invites his DGP friend, Sumer, to his house. Rishi tells Lakshmi that she should marry him and not Vikrant. Virendra’s friend, Sumer, a police officer, feels that he has seen Vikrant somewhere. Later, Neelam shouts at Rishi for taunting Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi gets emotional and speaks to Rishi. She tells him that the Oberoi mansion will always be close to her heart. Lakshmi further mentions that she has received happiness in the house via him. Rishi gets teary-eyed after listening to Lakshmi’s statements. Soon, he hugs her, and they share a cute and emotional moment.

What will happen next? Will Rishi expose Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

