Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s mangalsutra drama to end

Rishi and Lakshmi hide behind a counter and come close to each other. In this hide-seek game, the mangalsutra automatically falls from Lakshmi’s neck. Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 May,2023 12:58:47
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s mangalsutra drama to end

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rishi helps Lakshmi to remove the mangalsutra. However, they hear Vikrant approaching, and soon Lakshmi hides behind the pillar. Vikrant witnesses Rishi and questions about Lakshmi. Rishi lies and reveals that he has no idea about Lakshmi. Vikrant leaves to find Lakshmi.

Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief when they fool Vikrant and send him away. Vikrant meets Malishka and informs her that he has found Rishi and is in the diamond section, but Lakshmi is still missing. Malishka decides to go and meet Rishi in the diamond section. At the same time, Rishi is trying to remove the mangalsutra from Lakshmi’s neck. Malishka reaches and spots them together.

In the coming episode, Malishka fails to see Rishi but witnesses Lakshmi. She questions Rishi, but Lakshmi mentions not knowing his whereabouts. Malishka leaves and bumps into Vikrant. She reveals to Vikrant about finding Lakshmi. They again decide to come and meet Lakshmi but fail to see her. Meanwhile, Rishi and Lakshmi hide behind a counter and come close to each other. In this hide-seek game, the mangalsutra automatically falls from Lakshmi’s neck. Rishi and Lakshmi heave a sigh of relief and decide to go out.

Will Malishka confront Lakshmi and Rishi?

Read Latest News