Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka blames Lakshmi for the fire incident during Lohri

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tries to avoid conversation with Malishka and decides to go down for the celebration. However, Malishka asks him to apply ointment on her leg. Meanwhile, Dadi asks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to bring gifts from the storeroom. However, Malishka puts the storeroom on fire with the help of Sonal and Lakshmi gets trapped amidst fire in the room. Lakshmi screams for help.

Rishi witnesses Lakshmi being in danger and goes inside the storeroom. He finds Lakshmi unconscious and tries to wake her up. Soon, Lakshmi gets consciousness and worries about the immense fire around them. Rishi and Lakshmi struggle to save their lives. Meanwhile, Aayush and other family members try to save Lakshmi and Rishi. However, Rishi manages to save Lakshmi and his life

In the coming episode, Malishka gets worried when she learns that Rishi is trying to dig deep and find out who was the person behind the fire incident that happened during Lohri celebration. Soon, she comes up with a plan and decides to blame Lakshmi for the same. She also keeps an evidence in Lakshmi’s cupboard to support her fake allegation with proof.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 836 28 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Aayush and other family members try to save Lakshmi and Rishi. However, Rishi manages to save Lakshmi and his life.