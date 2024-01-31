Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka to trap Lakshmi in her new plan

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka gets worried when she learns that Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) is trying to dig deep and find out who was the person behind the fire incident that happened during Lohri celebration. Soon, she comes up with a plan and decides to blame Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the same. She also keeps an evidence in Lakshmi’s cupboard to support her fake allegation with proof.

Virendra witnesses Malishka with a locket and warns her to stay away from Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka gets angry and comes up with a plan. Malishka decides to fail Virendra’s car’s brakes to teach him and Lakshmi a lesson. Abhay also decides to support his daughter Malishka, who has been suffering a lot because of Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Malishka hides Lakshmi’s doll under Virendra’s car. Lakshmi tries to find the doll as it was gifted by Rishi. Malishka tricks her to go under Virendra’s car and find it. Lakshmi manages to find the doll and gets happy. Meanwhile, Malishka takes Lakshmi’s photo in such a way that she gets blamed for the car brake failure.

Will Malishka succeed in her plan?

