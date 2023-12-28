Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Mental asylum doctor rejects Rishi’s big offer

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi comes to asylum with tiffin and tries to find Lakshmi. He finally witnesses Lakshmi sitting in a corner. Soon, Lakshmi sees Rishi and hugs him. Both Rishi and Lakshmi get emotional. Later, Rishi takes Lakshmi to a room and makes her eat the food. However, one of the patient enters their room and throws the plate from Rishi’s hand which shocks him.

Lakshmi informs Rishi that the mental asylum people behave very badly with her and this irks Rishi. He gets into a fight with the doctor. However, he calls the police who separates Lakshmi and Rishi. The latter warns the doctor to seek revenge. Rishi returns home dejected and his mom gets worried to see him upset.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes to meet the doctor. He bangs his car into the doctor’s car and have a huge confrontation with him on the road. Rishi removes a blank cheque and asks the doctor to take it by writing any amount in return he asks the doctor to free Lakshmi. However, the doctor rejects the offer by tearing off the cheque which angers Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 804 27 December 2023 Written Episode Update

