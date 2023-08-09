ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant

Vikrant threatens to kill Rishi for obstructing his marriage plans with Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi slaps Vikrant, for his ill behavior with Rishi in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Aug,2023 11:42:42
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Lakshmi and Vikrant took an unexpected pause as Lakshmi became stunned with fear for Rishi’s safety. After completing five wedding vows, a sudden realization struck her, leaving her distraught. Amidst the joyous ceremony, Lakshmi bravely interrupted the proceedings to reveal the danger looming over Rishi’s life.

Lakshmi breaks down into tears and remembers the promise she made to Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi also wakes up and fights intensely with the goons. Soon, he ends up defeating all and enters the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi gets happy to see Rishi safe and hugs him. Rishi also hugs Lakshmi after witnessing her.

In the coming episode, Rishi decides to take a stand against Vikrant’s intentions. Rishi exposes Vikrant’s hidden motives in front of everyone, making it clear that he won’t allow him to marry Lakshmi. The confrontation swiftly escalates into a physical altercation between the two, as heated words give way to a heated fight. Vikrant threatens to kill Rishi for obstructing his marriage plans with Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi slaps Vikrant, for his ill behavior with Rishi.

OMG! Will Lakshmi cancel the wedding?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

