Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi!

The songs of Kushi have addressed the arrival of the love season while bringing the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fresh chemistry.

08 Aug,2023 20:32:18
Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi!

The trailer of Kushi is all set for its release tomorrow and just a day before the makers have brought an absolutely amazing treat to raise excitement by releasing unseen pictures of the film. But, what it carries along is even more special as the makers broke the announcement that the trailer will be launched tomorrow with a grand launch event at 3:06 PM.

The songs of Kushi have addressed the arrival of the love season while bringing the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu fresh chemistry. This has certainly raised the excitement to witness the trailer and finally, the makers are releasing it tomorrow at 3:06 PM. The 2 Min. 41 Sec. long trailer will be released at a grand launch event.

Leaving the audience in absolute exhilaration, just a day before the makers treated the audience with some unseen glimpse of the film. As they shared the glimpses, the caption further reads –

“2 minutes 41 seconds of love, laughs & much more ❤️

#KushiTrailer out tomorrow at 3.06 PM 💥

Stay tuned for the grand trailer launch event ❤️‍🔥

#Kushi in cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️‍🔥

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @MythriOfficial @saregamaglobal”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

