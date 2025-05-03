Vijay Deverakonda Clarifies His Comparison Of Pahalgam Attack With Tribal Clashes, Expresses Regrets

South actor Vijay Deverakonda instantly caught attention after his statement comparing the Pahalgam attack with tribal clashes went viral during the audio launch of his film Retro. Netizens criticized this, and many filed cases against him. After the massive outrage among the people, Vijay has now shared his clarification on this matter, expressing his regrets.

In the clarification statement, Vijay addressed the public concern and said, “I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country.”

Further, the Arjun Reddy actor revealed the true intentions behind his words during the launch event. He said, “I was speaking about unity, about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers.”

Clarifying the meaning of his words and for what purpose he used it, Vijay explained it in brief, saying, “The word “tribe,” as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense – referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalized only in the mid-20th century – not even 100 years ago. According to the English dictionary, “tribe” means: A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect. ”

Vijay concluded his clarification expressing his regrets and highlighted that he only wish to bring peace, unity and progress for the nation: “If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify never to divide. Vijay Deverakonda.”