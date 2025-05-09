Vijay Deverakonda Becomes Victim Of ‘Oops’ Moment As He Trips On Stairs – See Throwback Video

Vijay Deverakonda is all over the internet today because today is his birthday. The actor turns 36 years old today. Fans, friends, and followers wished the actor. However, that’s not the only reason, as on his birthday, his throwback video is going viral on the web in which the actor tripped from the stairs.

In the viral video, Vijay is seen tripping on the stairs, all ready for his event, creating an ‘oops’ moment. His team and others present on the spot help the actor to stand up again on his feet. This incident took place during the promotion of his music video. However, this throwback video resurfaced on the web on his 36th birthday.

View Instagram Post 1: Vijay Deverakonda Becomes Victim Of 'Oops' Moment As He Trips On Stairs - See Throwback Video

Celebrities often become victims of ‘oops’ moments during their red-carpet moments, events, parties, and runaways, but their grace and confidence help them stay calm.

Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar in the South film industry. He became famous instantly with his appearance in the film Arjun Preddy with actress Shalini Pandey. The film was also remade in Hindi, which received mixed reactions from critics but earned a massive amount at the box office.

Vijay has also appeared in several other films, such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. He made his debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday with Liger, which failed to impress the viewers.