Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati comes to Oberoi mansion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi enters the Oberoi mansion. However, she fails to meet anyone and returns to the village. Lakshmi gets upset when she recalls a past incident. When Parvati complains to Rohan’s principal about Siddharth, he decides to take revenge on Parvati. The village children give Rohan a challenge.

Rohan’s life gets in danger as he climbs up a tree and is about to fall. Lakshmi witnesses him and rushes to rescue him. On the other hand, Rishi learns that Siddharth and his friends have trapped Parvati in their plan and she is alone stranded in the big city. Rishi manages to learn her whereabouts and rescues her. Scared Parvati gets emotional and cries in Rishi’s arms.

In the coming episode, Parvati gets worried as she fears Siddharth troubling her again after being exposed. Hence, Parvati hides in Rishi’s car. Rishi learns about the same and decides to take her home. Parvati enters Oberoi mansion and the family gets shocked to see her along with Rishi. While Dadi gets happy, Neelam gets angry with Parvati’s arrival.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 869 1 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Rishi manages to learn Parvati’s whereabouts and rescues her. Scared Parvati gets emotional and cries in Rishi’s arms.