Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Ranjeet plans to marry Lakshmi during Holi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rohan manages to record Lakshmi while she is disguised as a sardar and fighting with the other buyer. After the great deal, Lakshmi celebrates it with Rohan, Shalu and other villagers. Meanwhile, Rohan sends Lakshmi’s video to Neelam to show her bravery of Lakshmi teacher. Neelam watches the video and gets shocked seeing Lakshmi. However, she fails to recognize her.

Parvati sits at the dinner table with everyone. She makes a special dish out of rice, ghee and sugar. Rishi remembers that Lakshmi also used to make this dish and finds Lakshmi’s resemblance in Parvati. Later, Neelam and other gear up for Holi celebration. During the festivity, Malishka returns to Oberoi mansion.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi prepares for Holi celebration in the village. Ranjeet plots to marry Lakshmi on Holika Dahan. He spikes Lakshmi’s drink while the celebration is on. Ranjeet asks one of the kids to give the drink to Lakshmi. The latter drinks and feels dizzy. Ranjeet decides to take advantage of the situation and holds Lakshmi’s hand. He starts taking vows around Holika Dahan.

Will Rohan ruin Ranjeet’s plan?

