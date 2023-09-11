Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: REVEALED! Vikrant is Lakshmi’s kidnapper

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Lakshmi witnesses Neelam in a semi-conscious state and gets shocked. Neelam tries to warn Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) about the goons but falls unconscious. Lakshmi picks up Neelam’s medicine and goes to give her. After giving the medicine, Lakshmi goes down to inform about Neelam’s condition but soon she comes face to face with the goons.

Lakshmi tries to run away from the goons but one of them catches her. The goons come in front of the family and hold everyone at gunpoint. They take Lakshmi at gunpoint which scares Virendra. Soon, the former calls Rishi for help, which annoys Malishka. However, Virendra mentions that Rishi and Lakshmi are each other’s protectors. But the goons switch off the lights of the house and kidnap Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, the Oberoi family learns about Lakshmi being kidnapped and Rishi worries for her. He decides to postpone his engagement and find Lakshmi. However, Malishka gets angry. Rishi still leaves to find Lakshmi. On the other hand, goons take proper care of Lakshmi and mention that she is special to their boss. When Lakshmi questions about the boss, Vikrant comes in front of her and she is shocked to see him.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 696 10th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Goons take Lakshmi at gunpoint which scares Virendra. Soon, the former calls Rishi for help, which annoys Malishka. But the goons switch off the lights of the house and kidnap Lakshmi. Rishi postpones his engagement and leaves to find Lakshmi

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!