Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi get trapped in a room on engagement day

Loyal viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Rishi gets angry at Aayush and Shalu for doubting Vikrant. He mentions how they don’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant hence they are trying to make false accusations against Vikrant. Rishi believes that Vikrant is a good human and that Lakshmi deserves him. Hence, he asks Aayush and Shalu to stay quiet until their wedding.

Later at home, Lakshmi cooks in the kitchen. She tries to take a container from the self when a sharp knife pointed toward Lakshmi is about to fall on her. However, Rishi witnesses the same and saves Lakshmi from being hurt. He also scolds Lakshmi for being careless and asks her to protect herself. However, while saving each other, Lakshmi and Rishi get injured.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi gets ready for her engagement and comes to meet Rishi. She witnesses Rishi sleeping and tries to wake up. However, Rishi is unconscious. When Lakshmi fails to wake him up, she decides to go and seek someone’s help. However, Lakshmi finds the door locked. As she fails to open the door, Lakshmi panics.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi get caught together?

