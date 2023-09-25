Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down

Rishi bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. With heavy heart Lakshmi and Rishi leave the house. Post Rishi’s exit, Neelam breaks down in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Sep,2023 12:39:46
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi and Malishka (Maera Mishra) get ready in their bridal avatar. However, just before the wedding ritual begins, Rishi goes to Lakshmi and makes her wear the ring. He also brings a garland and puts it around her neck. Rishi’s actions shock the family members. Lakshmi decides to leave the house.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stops Lakshmi from leaving the house. He reveals to her that he loves her and wants to spend his life with her. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) refuses to accept his love. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam which shocks her.

In the coming episode, Rishi, who is in tears, bids adieu to the entire family and asks Aayush to take care of the house and the family members. Neelam (Smita Bansal) stands numb after learning Rishi’s shocking decision to leave the Oberoi Mansion. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi make an exit from the house. Post Rishi and Lakshmi’s departure, Neelam breaks down and cries inconsolably.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 711 25th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Neelam stands numb after learning Rishi’s shocking decision. With a heavy heart, Lakshmi and Rishi leave the house. Post Rishi’s exit, Neelam breaks down.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail 855192
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from jail
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together
Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 854736
Madhuri Dixit Recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Meet spoiler: Bilawal attempts to trap Sumeet in his plan 854687
Meet spoiler: Bilawal attempts to trap Sumeet in his plan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam 854497
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam

Latest Stories

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir 855230
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s generation leap update: Akshara to deliver baby girl, Harshad Chopda to play Abhir
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar's timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun's 24th birthday, see photos 855228
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar’s timeless sibling bond wins internet on Arjun’s 24th birthday, see photos
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant 855196
Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play lead in Bodhi Tree’s upcoming web series Flight Attendant
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan 855188
My dream destination is Dubai: Rumi Khan
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding 855179
Blessed to be Mr. and Mrs: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share FIRST PICS from their wedding
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand 855175
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand
Read Latest News