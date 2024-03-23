Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi struggle with the pain of separating from Parvati and Rohan

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi prepares for Holi celebration in the village. Ranjeet plots to marry Lakshmi on Holika Dahan. He spikes Lakshmi’s drink while the celebration is on. Ranjeet asks one of the kids to give the drink to Lakshmi. The latter drinks and feels dizzy. Ranjeet decides to take advantage of the situation and holds Lakshmi’s hand. He starts taking vows around Holika Dahan.

As Rajneet is about to take vows with Lakshmi, Shalu calls Lakshmi. However, it is Rohan who picks up the phone. Shalu urgently tells Rohan about Lakshmi’s situation. Panicked, Shalu pleads with Rohan to intervene and save her from the clutches of Rajneet’s henchmen and stop Rajneet and Lakshmi’s marriage. Acting quickly, Rohan dispatches his friend to rescue Shalu while he himself grabs a water pipe and drench Rajneet, disrupting the proceedings. Lakshmi hugs Rohan tightly and thanks him for saving her.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi celebrate Holi with Parvati and Rohan respectively. They gear up for Parvati and Rohan’s departure. While Rishi helps Parvati in packing, Lakshmi assist Rohan. They both are emotionally connected with the kids hence feel the separation pain. Parvati and Rohan spend last night with Rishi and Lakshmi in their arms.

