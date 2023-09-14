Television | Spoilers

Vikrant holds Shalu at gunpoint and asks Lakshmi to marry him. Lakshmi yet again sits in the mandap along with Vikrant. Rishi manages to reach the godown and knocks down a few goons in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Oberoi’s family learns about Lakshmi being kidnapped and Rishi worries for her. He decides to postpone his engagement and find Lakshmi. However, Malishka (Maera Mishra) gets angry. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) still leaves to find Lakshmi.

On the other hand, Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) comes dressed as a groom in front of Lakshmi and asks her to get ready as a bride. Saloni brings the bridal wear for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Vikrant asks Saloni to make Lakshmi wear the bridal outfit. While Vikrant leaves Saloni reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant has gone mad and he has also kidnapped Shalu and Aayush. Saloni asks Lakshmi to marry Vikrant if she wishes to save her sister and Aayush. Lakshmi is shocked by Vikrant’s actions.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi, Aayush, and Shalu try to run away but Malishka hidden in the godown attacks Aayush. Soon, Vikrant takes control over them again. He holds Shalu at gunpoint and asks Lakshmi to marry him. Lakshmi yet again sits in the mandap along with Vikrant. Rishi manages to reach the godown and knocks down a few goons.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 700 14th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

