Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam

Rishi mentions to Neelam that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam and the latter gets shocked in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 11:56:45
Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, is trying to impress the audience with intriguing drama. According to the storyline, Malishka- Lakshmi and Vikrant- Rishi gear up for a musical chair competition. In the competition, Malishka competes with Lakshmi. And Vikrant competes with Rishi. During the competition, Malishka wishes to win along with Rishi. However, her plan fails as Rishi and Lakshmi sit on the chair as the music stops. And finally, Rishi and Lakshmi are announced as winners.

Malishka gets angry and jealous after Rishi and Lakshmi are announced winners in the couple competition game. Malishka decides to head home with Rishi and expresses her frustration with him. When Malishka witnesses Lakshmi arriving home, she gets angry at her, too, but Rishi shuts down Malishka. Neelam notices Rishi’s care for Lakshmi and confronts him. Neelam asks Rishi to stay away from Lakshmi for her goodwill. Rishi realizes his mistake and decides to stay away from Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Karishma witnesses Lakshmi wearing mangalsutra. She asks her to remove it and gear up for her wedding with Vikrant. Lakshmi breaks down while removing the mangalsutra, and Rishi notices her. The latter also cries and goes to speak to his mom Neelam. He mentions to her that Lakshmi is his life. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi in front of Neelam, and the latter gets shocked.

Will Rishi let Lakshmi get married?

